Bay Art Meander ‘open house’ this weekend

If the job of an artist is to make you stop, pause, be in the moment for a time then move on, then Cindy Oberholzer, who created the annual Nelson Mandela Bay Art Meander, is an artist. Oberholzer arranged the first artistic “open house” tour six years ago, and has seen it grow in leaps and bounds.

