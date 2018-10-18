MUSIC

Walmer artist for Jazz’Afro Sundays

Afro-soul singer Joliza Magayiyana live at the Barn this weekend

Walmer Afro-soul artist Joliza Magayiyana will perform at this weekend’s Jazz’Afro Sundays show at the Barn Theatre at the PE Opera House on October 21. Magayiyana’s vision is to become an icon through African music and art, promoting African cultural diversity along the way. He was still a teenager when he formed a group called Valley Gees, which released an EP titled “Umanqoba” in 2007.

