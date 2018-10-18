Despite being one of the most hard working and recognised celebs in Mzansi‚ DJ Fresh has revealed how he is still sometimes approached to take on gigs with the promise to pay him with exposure.

The Metro FM DJ and SA's Got Talent judge weighed in on a social media debate and reflected on his struggles‚ expressing disbelief over how some people thought exposure was a form of payment.

Reposting a picture from DJ Cleo's page‚ Fresh wrote: "It blows my mind that I am on radio every weekday interacting with one million people every 15 minutes‚ gigging most weekends in the year and some will still offer to compensate me with exposure. True story."

His comment drew applause from the likes of Moneoa‚ Heavy K‚ Simz Ngema and Boity.