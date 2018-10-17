Graduate student visual art exhibition opens
An exhibition highlighting the creativity of Nelson Mandela University’s Bachelor of Visual Arts graduate students will be opened by Professor Rose Boswell, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, on Thursday October 18 evening at the Bird Street Gallery. This year the large, combined show will feature sculpture, graphic design, ceramics, painting, textile and fashion design, printmaking and photography.
