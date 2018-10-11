Brilliant start for Bay designer’s extravaganza

Bay fashion designer Jason Kieck had a full “dress rehearsal” for his annual fashion extravaganza in September when he presented Whispers of the Orient in Pretoria – and now a Port Elizabeth audience will be able to enjoy the spectacle. The eastern-themed high-fashion show will be at the Boardwalk Convention Centre on Saturday October 20.

