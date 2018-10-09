MANDELA BAY FASHION WEEK
Rehearsals start for Mandela Bay Fashion Week
Models, designers will rock the Tramways ramp from October 11 to 14
Models, designers will rock the ramp at Tramways from October 11 to 14
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.