A public lecture by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi titled “Mandela as a Lawyer” will be delivered at Nelson Mandela University’s North Campus Auditorium on October 11, 2018.

The event is a special partnership between NMU’s Faculty of Law and The Herald.

Those who wish to attend must RSVP to maree.syce@mandela.ac.za by October 8 for catering purposes.

The lecture will be held between 1pm and 3pm.