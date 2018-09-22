Breathing life into theatre
The PE Opera House is staging ‘The Master Key’, written by Monde Ngonyama and directed by Xabiso Zweni, at the Barn theatre from Wednesday to next Saturday September 26 to 29.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.