Acoustic line-up at Music Kitchen

The Music Kitchen hosts the Four Winds Music Club on Wednesday, September 19.

The line-up features Alasdair Gillies, Meri Kenaz, Will Pierce-Jones and High Water Bridge.

All three solo artists play folk music – acoustic guitar and vocals.

High Bridge Water is a group which was born out of late-night jams in the old and derelict heart of the Bay.

The guys say they play a heady mix of lush ambient rock and trippy grooves suffused with vocal textures, harmonies and loops.

The band consists of Nick Erasmus on drums, Jason King on keyboards and drum loops, Alex Kromhout on vocals and bass, Nelis van Tonder on guitar and vocals and Kendal Beadon on vocals, bass and percussion.

Entrance is R20 per person, with food and drinks on sale at the venue. The show starts at 7.30pm.

Further information from Gillies on 083-656-1166 or, for bookings, Ian Mitchell on 072-994-5096.