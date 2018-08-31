FASHION
Mandela Bay Fashion Week ahead
Third annual designer platform runs from October 11-14 at Tramways in Port Elizabeth
Third annual designer platform runs from October 11-14 at Tramways in Port Elizabeth
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.