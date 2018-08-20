Events

DANCE

Port Elizabeth Dance Festival at the Savoy Theatre

TV star Delia Sainsbury to adjudicate hundreds of performers in a range of genres

20 August 2018

TV star Delia Sainsbury to adjudicate hundreds of performers in a range of genres

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The state capture story: how it all unfolded
Explainer: Here’s what to expect from the commission of inquiry into state ...

Most Read

X