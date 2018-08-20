ART
Concrete workshop at NMU
Nelson Mandela University's Visual Arts Department and PPC Ltd are hosting a workshop on the creative use of concrete on Thursday and Friday, August 23 and 24. The programme will cover: Lectures on new technologies in cement and concrete and unusual things people make with the material around the world.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.