Mentalist and magician Brendon Peel will entertain guests at the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation’s “elegant English Breakfast” on Saturday, August 18 at the Boardwalk Convention Centre. Tickets are R200 for the breakfast at 8.30 for 9am. Judge Daylin Chetty is the guest speaker.

Inquiries: Tania Koen, 082-575-7607, 041-450-2932, e-mail: tania@reevasteenkampfoundation.org