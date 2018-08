Mark Grobbelaar of Woman INpowered and the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation invite women to a workshop designed to encourage mental and physical clarity in a threatening situation. Tickets for the event, from 9am to 1pm at the Boardwalk Casino on Saturday, August 11, are R350.

Inquiries: Tania Koen,

082-575-7607, 041-450-2932, e-mail: tania@reevasteenkamp foundation.org