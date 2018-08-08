Women to share stories

Event aims to encourage all to speak out, support, motivate each other

A sold-out Women’s Month event, Ixhakato – Xhosa for ‘The Blanket’ – will see more than 250 women from different corners of the Eastern Cape and neighbouring provinces gather at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Saturday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.