Uitenhage market now on Sunday August 12

Fun for kids on new market date at Willow Dam

07 August 2018
Animals in Wonderland will be in action at the Uitenhage Market on Sunday August 12 at Willow Dam
The Uitenhage Market, postponed from August 5 due to bad weather, is now on Sunday, August 12 at Willow Dam.

The theme is “Kidz Galore” and to tie in with this attractions at the Willow Dam event include Animals in Wonderland, a free jumping castle, the American Express train, electric horse rides, pedal go-karts and clowns.

Entrance is free and Monique Marais, Vernon and other Eastern Cape talent will be performing live on stage.

  • Inquiries: uitenhagemarket@gmail.com or call 082-875-7180.

