Events

Highland gathering at St Andrew's

Makhanda (Grahamstown) will come alive to the sound of bagpipes

07 August 2018
St Andrew's College in Makhanda (Grahamstown) will host a Highland Gathering on September 22 and 23
Events over the two days include a Kilted Mile, Ceilidh, Massed Pipes and Drums, Pipe Band Competition, Highland Dancing Competition, Entertainment Stage and Highland Games.

There will also be a children’s area and a flea market.

All the activities will take place from The Highlander in Worcester Street and St Andrew’s Lower Field.

