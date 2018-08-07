Highland gathering at St Andrew's
Makhanda (Grahamstown) will come alive to the sound of bagpipes
St Andrew’s College will host a Highland Gathering on September 22 and 23 in Makhanda (Grahamstown).
Events over the two days include a Kilted Mile, Ceilidh, Massed Pipes and Drums, Pipe Band Competition, Highland Dancing Competition, Entertainment Stage and Highland Games.
There will also be a children’s area and a flea market.
All the activities will take place from The Highlander in Worcester Street and St Andrew’s Lower Field.
- Inquiries: Angus Nixon, 082-976-0887. e-mail a.nixon@sacschool.com