Highland gathering at St Andrew's

St Andrew’s College will host a Highland Gathering on September 22 and 23 in Makhanda (Grahamstown).

Events over the two days include a Kilted Mile, Ceilidh, Massed Pipes and Drums, Pipe Band Competition, Highland Dancing Competition, Entertainment Stage and Highland Games.

There will also be a children’s area and a flea market.

All the activities will take place from The Highlander in Worcester Street and St Andrew’s Lower Field.