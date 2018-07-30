The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) is hosting its first National Cuppa For Cansa Day on Friday, August 3 as part of its ongoing Cuppa For Cansa campaign traditionally held from June to the end of October annually.

The health NGO is challenging all workplaces, businesses and service organisations to “Splash out Hope” and raise awareness of those affected by cancer, by hosting a tea party in the work place, and sharing photos of these events on its Facebook Page.

“By sharing your favourite beverage at a Cuppa with work colleagues, we also aim to create awareness of the challenges both employees and companies experience when having to deal with cancer,” said Cansa sustainability head Maria Scholtz.

“Life in the workplace is made easier if both you and your colleagues know as much as possible. We know that for some, work actually forms a valuable part of most cancer survivors’ recovery.

“It provides them with a sense of purpose and normality when, often, their lives have been turned drastically off-course. It’s about educating employees, providing them with information that enables them to deal with their colleagues who are living with cancer.

“Cancer survivors benefit greatly from support and acceptance by their colleagues.”

Participants who share photos will be entered into a competition, and stand a chance to win prizes. More information from the Cansa website