National Arts Festival a packed showcase

If you are an arts lover, you may already have circled June 28 to July 8 on your calendar – the 44th National Arts Festival in Grahamstown.

This year, as always, the festival will be a packed showcase of theatre, dance, visual and performance art, film, music and more.

The featured artist is dancer and choreographer Mamela Nyamza, known for her award-winning and challenging work.

There also is the chance to catch the Standard Bank Young Artists (SBYA) as they unveil their new work.

This year for the first time, a non-classical musician has won the SBYA award for music, with Guy Buttery breaking through barriers.

The other SBYA winners are Chuma Sopotela for performance art, Igshaan Adams for visual art, Jemma Kahn for theatre, Musa Hlatshwayo for dance and Thandi Ntuli for jazz.

The full programme does not only offer live performances, it also expands artistic horizons through the Festival of Film and Ideas.

It also explores a new sphere this year with the Creativate Digital Arts Festival where technology and creativity meet.

Few festival-goers miss the Standard Bank Jazz Festival – always an expression of jazz talent from our own continent and beyond.

Tickets will go live for booking on May 2 at www.nationalartsfestival.co.za. Here you can see the programme and find out more about accommodation, transport and how to experience this must-see festival.

Further information from: (046) 603-1103, e-mail: info@nationalartsfestival.co.za or visit the website www.nationalartsfestival.