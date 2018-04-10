The Sardinia Bay parkrun is a free, weekly, 5km timed run at the Grass Roof country restaurant and farm stall on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.

It starts at 8am every Saturday behind the Grass Roof at Plot 792, Heron Road, Sardinia Bay.

The run is open to everyone and consists of a sandy trail route over undulating hills, zigzagging away from the farm stall over farmland and then back.

If you would like to be timed, register at the parkrun website and download a barcode before your first run. If you do not bring your barcode, you are welcome to run but will not receive a time.

Like all parkruns, it is entirely organised by volunteers, e-mail sardiniabayhelpers@parkrun.com to help.

More information from sardiniabayoffice@parkrun.com

For general queries on parkruns in and around Nelson Mandela Bay, contact Tammy Ellis, tammy.ellis@parkrun.com