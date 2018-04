Nal’ibali hosts the Ilunda Reading Club sessions every Tuesday during school terms, from 2.30pm until 4pm at the Uitenhage Town Library.

It also hosts sessions every Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm at the Share Centre in Kwanobuhle.

The sessions will include drama, poetry and reading.

Inquiries: Madoda Ndlakuse, 083-926-5486 or e-mail madoda@nalibali.org