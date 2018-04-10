PE Hobie Beach parkrun is a free weekly 5km event for runners of all standards, which takes place every Saturday at 8am at Hobie Beach, Port Elizabeth.

It will not be held on Saturday, April 14, due to the Ironman championships on the beachfront this weekend.

It is not a race against other runners, but a 5k timed run and it can really be whatever you want it to be, whether that’s for fun or as part of a training plan.

It offers an opportunity for all the local community, male or female, young or old, to come together on a regular basis to enjoy this beautiful part of the city and get physically active into the bargain.

Volunteers co-ordinate the run each week and more volunteers are always welcome. Volunteers meet before the run, which starts and finishes at the palm tree next to Shark Rock Pier.

Participants register at the parkrun website and download a barcode which is scanned at the end of each race they take part in. It is free but participants are advised to register register before their first run (you only need to register with parkrun once).

Bring a printed copy of your barcode to the run because if you forget it, you won’t receive a time.

The course is run on a mixture of brick paths, concrete paths, wood decking and sand, it goes from Hobie Beach to the beacon at the bottom of Admiralty Way and back in again. Dependent on availability, marshals will be at key sections of the course, or signs will be in place.