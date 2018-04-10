Events

Lady Slipper parkrun

Join the free parkrun on Saturday morning at 8am

By - 10 April 2018
Lady Slipper parkrun is at 8am every Saturday
The Lady Slipper parkrun is a free, weekly, 5km timed trail run just outside Port Elizabeth.

The event is at 8am every Saturday at  Slipperfields Chapel close to Lady’s Slipper Mountain, Port Elizabeth.

The run is open to everyone and consists of a winding trail through forest, mostly in shade and with hills.

If you would like to be timed, register at the parkrun website and download a barcode before your first run. If you do not bring your barcode, you are welcome to run but will not receive a time.

As with all parkruns, Lady Slipper parkrun  is entirely organised by volunteers, e-mail ladyslipperhelpers@parkrun.com to help.

More information on the race from ladyslipperoffice@parkrun.com

For general parkrun queries in the Nelson Mandela Bay area, contact Tammy Ellis, tammy.ellis@parkrun.com

