The Dias Quilters’ Guild meets at 1.30 for 2pm at the Victoria Park Grey Junior School Hall on the last Saturday of every month.

Members are from the Port Elizabeth and surrounding area – Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay, Uitenhage, St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis.

The Dias Quilters’ Guild was founded in 1986 and has hosted National Quilt Festivals in 1992 and 1998. It is one of the five hosting guilds for festivals.

Current subscriptions are R150 per annum. Door fees for members are R10 per meeting. Monthly newsletters are sent out two weeks prior to guild meetings. Regular demonstrations are held at meetings with guest speakers, vendors and comprehensive library for use by members.

Charity quilts are made annually and The Spring Show, usually in October, is used as a public awareness programme to showcase the work produced by the members during the year.

Further information from:

Chairlady: Erina von Gordon: daggabull@igen.co.za or 072 422 3507

Newsletter editor: Angie Franke: artvark@cybersmart.co.za or 082 228 2220

SAQG Regional Representative: Kristien Schutte: kschutte@outlook.com or 082 876 8814