Classical musicians will play in PE

Acclaimed classical concert musicians David Bester and José Dias will perform at Nelson Mandela University South Campus auditorium on Thursday, April 19.

The Port Elizabeth Music Society will present the concert at 7.30pm.

David Bester is a violinist with a passion for research in string pedagogy and currently teaches at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

As soloist, he has performed with the Stellenbosch Camerata, the Cape Town, KwaZulu Natal, and Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestras, and plays regularly as a member of the Chamber Orchestra of Namur and the Amici Quartet.