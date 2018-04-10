Classical musicians will play in PE
Violinist David Bester and pianist José Dias in concert at NMU South Campus
Acclaimed classical concert musicians David Bester and José Dias will perform at Nelson Mandela University South Campus auditorium on Thursday, April 19.
The Port Elizabeth Music Society will present the concert at 7.30pm.
David Bester is a violinist with a passion for research in string pedagogy and currently teaches at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.
As soloist, he has performed with the Stellenbosch Camerata, the Cape Town, KwaZulu Natal, and Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestras, and plays regularly as a member of the Chamber Orchestra of Namur and the Amici Quartet.
He obtained his second MMus with distinction from the famed Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp under the tutelage of Alissa Margulis.
Portuguese-born pianist José Dias holds a Konzert diploma with distinction from the acclaimed Hochschule für Muzik und Theater in Zürich.
In 2011, Dias began a successful freelance performing career, which sees him as a regular presence in all major concert halls in South Africa.
For more information contact the PE Music Society Secretary, Theresa Cunliffe, at (041) 504-2250, or e-mail: theresa.cunliffe@nmmu.ac.za.