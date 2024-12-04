Gravity Trampoline Park Activity Page
Complete the activity page below, take a photo of your completed page and email it to ecads@timesmedia.co.za. Don't forget to mention your name and age to stand a chance of winning! Winners will be anounced on HeraldLIVE Facebook on 13 December.
Winners will be announced on HeraldLIVE Facebook on 13 December. Giveaway open to children 13 years and under.
(To print: right click on the pic, save the image to your computer and then print as many copies as you need.)
Error in print edition: We apologize for the misspelling of two words in The Herald Festive Season Unwrapped print edition word search competition. Rest assured, all correct entries that circled the words, despite the errors, will still be considered for the prize. For another chance to enter, you can download and complete the digital version below.
Sponsored
2024 The Herald Festive Season Unwrapped
Your Guide to Holiday Shopping, Destinations and Events for 2024
Flip through the digital copy of The Herald Festive Season Unwrapped below.
WIN with The Herald Festive Season Unwrapped!
Hey kids you can win a Walmer Park Shopping Centre voucher OR a Gravity Trampoline Park voucher!
Walmer Park Shopping Centre Colour In Page
Colour in the Christmas pic below, take a photo of your completed artwork and share it to HeraldLIVE Facebook. Don't forget to mention your name and age, and to tag @heraldlive and #HeraldLIVEFestiveShopper, to stand a chance of winning!
Winners will be announced on HeraldLIVE Facebook on 13 December. Giveaway open to children 13 years and under.
(To print: right click on the pic, save the image to your computer and then print as many copies as you need.)
Gravity Trampoline Park Activity Page
Complete the activity page below, take a photo of your completed page and email it to ecads@timesmedia.co.za. Don't forget to mention your name and age to stand a chance of winning! Winners will be anounced on HeraldLIVE Facebook on 13 December.
Winners will be announced on HeraldLIVE Facebook on 13 December. Giveaway open to children 13 years and under.
(To print: right click on the pic, save the image to your computer and then print as many copies as you need.)
Error in print edition: We apologize for the misspelling of two words in The Herald Festive Season Unwrapped print edition word search competition. Rest assured, all correct entries that circled the words, despite the errors, will still be considered for the prize. For another chance to enter, you can download and complete the digital version below.
Find your digital copy of The Herald Festive Shopper Unwrapped below
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle