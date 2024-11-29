Why you don’t want to miss Festive Feastings Promo Day at Chef’s Shop

Gqeberha foodies, mark your calendars: Chef’s Shop, Bidfood’s specialty retailer, is hosting its Festive Feastings Promo Day on Saturday, November 30, from 9am to 3pm.

This exciting event promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family. Here are some of the many reasons you don’t want to miss it:

Exclusive specials and deals

Chef’s Shop is your gateway to the restaurant-quality ingredients loved by professional chefs.

From succulent meats and poultry to specialty items, you’ll find everything you need to elevate your dishes at unbeatable prices. Think juicy cuts of beef, tender chicken and seasonal delicacies, all curated from Bidfood’s trusted private label and exclusive supplier brands.

With special offers aplenty, the Festive Feastings Promo Day is your chance to stock up on gourmet groceries for the holidays, while enjoying impressive savings.