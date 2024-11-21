Chef’s Shop offers the ultimate shopping experience for foodies
Operated by Bidfood, this inspiring store gives you the chance to indulge your inner chef, discover exciting new ingredients and take restaurant-quality groceries home
Discover the ingredients that professional chefs love at Chef’s Shop. Operated by Bidfood, this enticing store offers the ultimate retail experience for foodies looking to take restaurant-quality groceries home.
From humble beginnings as a group of independent wholesalers, Bidfood has grown into a leading food solution company in Southern Africa and a founding member of the Bidfood global network. With a legacy spanning more than 85 years, it’s built a name trusted by chefs and operators in the food service and hospitality industries.
With Chef’s Shop, Bidfood is making it possible for the public and small businesses to purchase the same superb foods and ingredients that professional chefs and businesses across Southern Africa rely on.
Chef’s Shop isn’t just for chefs — it’s for everyone
Walking into Chef’s Shop feels like entering a chef’s pantry filled with quality, exclusive ingredients, mostly curated from Bidfood’s own private label brands and its trusted network of suppliers.
The range of products includes meat, poultry, seafood, and many specialty items designed to elevate any dish.
WATCH | Step inside a world of specialty groceries and discover culinary gems as HeraldLIVE takes you on an exclusive tour of Chef's Shop at Bidfood in Walmer, Gqeberha.
Chef’s Shop also doesn’t stick to the same-old, same-old. It’s constantly adding new items, sourced both locally and internationally, so every visit offers something unique and inspiring.
Shopping can also be done with confidence as Bidfood’s commitment to strict food safety protocols means every product meets all industry requirements.
Whether you’re an enthusiastic home cook, a weekend entertainer, or just looking for something special to spice up your meals, Chef’s Shop has you covered with delicious ingredients that are priced right.
Conveniently located in central Walmer with ample parking, each visit includes a complimentary cup of Mastertons coffee, adding a warm touch to your shopping experience.
Come see what sets Chef’s Shop apart; its friendly staff are on hand to provide inspiration and advice.
Chef's Shop is located at 12-18 16th Ave, Walmer, Gqeberha. It’s open weekdays from 8.30am to 5.30pm and weekends from 9am to 2pm. Call 041 476 0397.
Follow Chef’s Shop on Facebook to stay up to date with the latest news and be the first to find out about exciting competitions and specials.
This article was sponsored by Bidfood.