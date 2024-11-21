Chef’s Shop offers the ultimate shopping experience for foodies

From humble beginnings as a group of independent wholesalers, Bidfood has grown into a leading food solution company in Southern Africa and a founding member of the Bidfood global network. With a legacy spanning more than 85 years, it’s built a name trusted by chefs and operators in the food service and hospitality industries.

With Chef’s Shop, Bidfood is making it possible for the public and small businesses to purchase the same superb foods and ingredients that professional chefs and businesses across Southern Africa rely on.

Chef’s Shop isn’t just for chefs — it’s for everyone

Walking into Chef’s Shop feels like entering a chef’s pantry filled with quality, exclusive ingredients, mostly curated from Bidfood’s own private label brands and its trusted network of suppliers.

The range of products includes meat, poultry, seafood, and many specialty items designed to elevate any dish.