WEATHER GURU | It’s the time to take a dip, but caution is paramount

Sitting by a mass of water such as a dam or even the sea on a calm day brings a feeling of peacefulness to body, mind and soul for most of us.
That is exactly what I experienced this past weekend, enjoying a much-needed break at Brakkeduine with great friends.
Then on Sunday morning, as we were enjoying a delicious brunch, a sudden thunderstorm accompanied by hail passed overhead. It was awe-inspiring watching the rain and hail pelt down on the huge lake.
At this time of the year water has a special allure for water lovers, especially on hot days.
We have bathers, fishermen and holiday-makers flocking to beaches, dams, rivers, swimming holes and even farm reservoirs to cool off.
Often many of these holiday-makers are unaware of the dangers that a particular beach or river holds.
Many a visitor has climbed onto a paddle ski or wind surfer on a calm day, thinking they will encounter similar weather at sea as at the Vaal or Gariep dam, only to find themselves in trouble and at the mercy of the mighty south wester that us locals are so accustomed to.
This puts pressure on disaster management and the NSRI, especially during spring tide periods.
Long, straight and flat beaches, such as at Maitlands, are particularly perilous, with the strong cross-currents and an equally powerful backwash.
With a large section of the population travelling to the former Transkei, which is at the height of its thunderstorm season during December, we see many a tragic case where vehicles are washed away by storm waters.
Crossing of low water bridges is often the cause of these tragedies. Even in Nelson Mandela Bay a few weeks ago we saw a motorcyclist losing his life while trying to cross the low water bridge at the Third Avenue dip.
We always tend to underestimate the power of water, but must realise that moving water can turn massive turbines that can be converted into electricity.
We have one at the Kouga Dam but it has been mothballed, proving that Eskom is more powerful than water.
If we take into consideration that one litre of water weighs roughly one kilogram, then 1,000 litres amount to one ton (roughly the weight of an average sedan).
If we apply that 1,000 litres/kilograms moving at 10kph and use Newton’s formula, force is equal to mass times acceleration squared, pushing against a solid object, like the side of your vehicle, we can start to understand how powerful water is.
What chance does any vehicle stand with water at door height trying to traverse a fast-moving river.
A river might look like it is flowing steadily, but it could break through an obstruction further upstream, and the flow could multiply in seconds.
This we saw with the tragic Storms River tubing disaster, which claimed 13 lives in March 2000 when a party of 24 adventurers from a legal firm were swept down the treacherous canyon by a raging wall of black water.
Apparently one of the side channels got clogged with debris and suddenly burst through, and the rest is tragic history.
During the 2006 and 2012 floods we saw fun seekers trying their hand at the ultimate adrenalin rush by entering the waters at the Third Avenue dip on body boards, attempting to make it through the valley to Baakens mouth at the old Tramways buildings. This could have ended up badly for all involved.
The video I posted on social media about three gentlemen crossing the Third Avenue low-water bridge while in flood drew a lot of response and criticism.
In this instance they were lucky — one slip and that would have been another search and rescue operation.
Though it was irresponsible of them to do this, all they had to do was walk through the barriers.
In 2006, the Riverstone-Kragga Kamma tragedy was due to somebody removing drum barriers earlier that morning.
Sadly, we need the officials in charge to protect the public from themselves.
We are fully aware that there are cameras installed at the dip, but they cannot prevent such tragedies, and we need officials on the ground to prevent such incidents occurring again.
This week in history:
1953: Snow reported over large parts of the Eastern Cape
Dam levels
Up from 81.03% to 83.70%, with Impofu at 56.21%
Weather Safety Tips:
The safest place to be during a severe thunderstorm is under a bridge. If at home seek shelter in a bath with a mattress over your head.
WEATHER GURU
E-mail garthsampson59@gmail.com with feedback or requests.
