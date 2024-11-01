Celebrate SupaValue Foods’ birthday with unbeatable November specials
Whether you’re preparing for a festive feast or simply stocking up on everyday essentials, now's the time to take advantage of some amazing deals
SupaValue Foods is famed for offering factory prices direct to the public — and its Birthday Bash celebration is your chance to score even more savings.
This November, SupaValue Foods will be running amazing specials across its entire range of top-quality meats and poultry.
the Birthday Bash is an event you don't want to miss. There's something for everyone at incredible prices, helping you enjoy great meals with high-quality products.
Unbeatable deals on your favourite products
SupaValue Foods is committed to offering the best value, and its Birthday Bash delivers with remarkable deals on popular brands like Country Range, Chicken’tizer, Cater Chicken, Lynca Meats, Frey’s and many other top-quality products.
From fan favourite Country Range Drumsticks and Cater Chicken Kebabs to Chicken’tizer Southern Style Spicy Pops, you'll find a wide selection that caters to every taste and preference.
With a focus on affordability without compromising on quality, SupaValue Foods ensures that everyone can enjoy delicious, high-quality products at prices that fit their budget. Its Birthday Bash deals make it easier than ever to fill your cart with essentials and treats alike, perfect for everything from weekday dinners to weekend get-togethers.
Celebrate, save and stand a chance to win
SupraValue Food's Birthday Bash celebration comes packed not only with fantastic deals, but also exciting activities for shoppers.
Each of its branches in Kariega (Uitenhage), George, East London, Mthatha and Zwelitsha will offer a spin-the-wheel game, where you can try your luck at winning special prizes.
There's also a "SupaValue Moment" competition: simply take a picture with your favourite product in-store using the selfie frame for a chance to win.
Celebrate with SupaValue Foods this November and enjoy amazing savings on all your favourite products while stocks last.
This article was sponsored by SupaValue Foods.