Bayradiology uses cutting-edge tech to help fight breast cancer

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in SA, making early detection essential for improving treatment outcomes and survival rates.

Bayradiology, the largest radiological practice in the Eastern Cape, is committed to breast cancer awareness and prevention. Its dedication to this cause is reflected in its state-of-the-art mammography tomosynthesis services, designed to enhance the accuracy of breast imaging, leading to earlier and more precise diagnoses, while ensuring patient safety remains paramount.

Advanced mammography tomosynthesis

Bayradiology has several branches conveniently located around the province. It's mammography equipment incorporates 1mm slice tomography imaging, a highly advanced technique that captures multiple images from different angles to create a detailed 3D view of the breast tissue. This enhanced clarity allows its radiologists to detect potential abnormalities more easily, improving early detection and allowing for timely intervention.

Low radiation exposure is another key feature of mammography tomosynthesis, as it enables radiologists to maintain patient safety while delivering high-resolution images. This is particularly beneficial for routine screenings and for patients who may require repeated imaging over time.

In addition to tomosynthesis, Bayradiology offers a complimentary ultrasound for patients when needed. Ultrasounds are particularly important for women with dense breast tissue, where conventional mammograms may struggle to detect early signs of breast cancer.

Furthermore, if a patient requires a biopsy, Bayradiology can seamlessly provide this service, with all imaging available on its advanced PACS system, ensuring no delays in patient care.

Comprehensive MRI services

Bayradiology also provides comprehensive MRI services for breast health, adding another layer of precision in early detection and diagnosis. MRI scans are especially valuable for women at high risk of breast cancer or those needing a more detailed assessment. This imaging method allows its radiologists to evaluate the extent of any known cancers and detect additional abnormalities that may not be visible through mammography alone.