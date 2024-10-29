Bayradiology uses cutting-edge tech to help fight breast cancer
Early and precise breast cancer detection saves live, says the Eastern Cape's largest radiological practice, which offers the expertise and advanced mammography and MRI services to do just that
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in SA, making early detection essential for improving treatment outcomes and survival rates.
Bayradiology, the largest radiological practice in the Eastern Cape, is committed to breast cancer awareness and prevention. Its dedication to this cause is reflected in its state-of-the-art mammography tomosynthesis services, designed to enhance the accuracy of breast imaging, leading to earlier and more precise diagnoses, while ensuring patient safety remains paramount.
Advanced mammography tomosynthesis
Bayradiology has several branches conveniently located around the province. It's mammography equipment incorporates 1mm slice tomography imaging, a highly advanced technique that captures multiple images from different angles to create a detailed 3D view of the breast tissue. This enhanced clarity allows its radiologists to detect potential abnormalities more easily, improving early detection and allowing for timely intervention.
Low radiation exposure is another key feature of mammography tomosynthesis, as it enables radiologists to maintain patient safety while delivering high-resolution images. This is particularly beneficial for routine screenings and for patients who may require repeated imaging over time.
In addition to tomosynthesis, Bayradiology offers a complimentary ultrasound for patients when needed. Ultrasounds are particularly important for women with dense breast tissue, where conventional mammograms may struggle to detect early signs of breast cancer.
Furthermore, if a patient requires a biopsy, Bayradiology can seamlessly provide this service, with all imaging available on its advanced PACS system, ensuring no delays in patient care.
Comprehensive MRI services
Bayradiology also provides comprehensive MRI services for breast health, adding another layer of precision in early detection and diagnosis. MRI scans are especially valuable for women at high risk of breast cancer or those needing a more detailed assessment. This imaging method allows its radiologists to evaluate the extent of any known cancers and detect additional abnormalities that may not be visible through mammography alone.
The practice’s radiologists are experts in interpreting MRI scans, ensuring that each patient receives a thorough and accurate evaluation of their breast health. MRI screenings complement mammography and are particularly helpful for patients with dense breast tissue, a strong family history of breast cancer, or who have had previous interventions, such as surgery or scarring.
By offering a multi-modality approach, Bayradiology ensures that every aspect of breast health is assessed with the best technology available.
Tailored care for each patient
Bayradiology understands that every patient’s journey is unique. Whether it’s comparing previous imaging — with the practice’s PACS system storing images for more than a decade — or taking into account family history, hormonal therapy, or specific symptoms, its services are customised to meet each individual’s needs.
Breast cancer doesn’t only affect women. Men with nodules in their breast area should also seek medical advice, as early detection is crucial regardless of gender. If you notice any unusual symptoms, it’s essential to consult with your GP.
Encouraging regular screenings
Bayradiology encourages all women, and men where applicable, to prioritise their health by scheduling regular mammograms. No referral is necessary to book a mammogram, and if you have a family history of breast cancer, are over 40, or have other risk factors, it’s important to reach out. The practice is there to provide the necessary imaging and interventions to ensure you receive excellent care.
Early detection is the most critical factor in successfully treating breast cancer. Bayradiology is committed to providing patients with the advanced tools and personalised care needed for peace of mind, better health outcomes and a clearer path to recovery.
For more information, call 041 395 3300, visit the Bayradiology website or follow Bayradiology SA on Facebook.
This article was sponsored by Bayradiology.