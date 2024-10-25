Lifestyle

LISTEN | Kelly Kelz discusses why ballet sets her soul on fire

25 October 2024

It has been said: “Great dancers are not great because of their technique, they are great because of their passion.”

Today we chat with our own Kelly Kelz on her return to the ballet stage, and why this classy dance form sets her soul on fire.

We dive into her journey of resilience, rediscovery, and the transformative power of dance.

