Got a budding interest in natural healthcare? Go to The Cannabis Co
Discover natural and complementary alternatives to traditional medications at this legally compliant, SAHPRA-inspected store, specialising in medical-grade cannabis products for people and pets
Julia Stewart and Sharn Stead, owners of The Cannabis Co, are passionate about helping people seeking a natural and complementary alternative to traditional medications. They're committed to dispelling myths and educating people about the safe use of cannabis as a complementary treatment for all types of ailments, including cancer.
The Cannabis Co specialises in supplying medical-grade cannabis products. The store is legally compliant and has been inspected by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), which means that you can be confident that its products have been lab-tested, deeming them consistent and safe for use.
The store's vast range of cannabis oils, capsules, balms and edibles are available in a variety of strengths to suit each client's individual needs, from low-dose CBD to full palliative care strength. They offer a full pet range as well.
Stewart and Stead take pride in providing personalised service and keep everything that's discussed with their clients strictly confidential.
Given October is international Breast Cancer awareness month, we asked the duo what role cannabis plays in cancer support. “The aim of using cannabis products is to help treat the side effects of chemical treatments, such as chronic pain management, nausea relief, insomnia and general immune boosting,” they say.
Another question the pair frequently get asked by their clients is how to tell the difference between a “good” or “bad” cannabis product. Their advice is to look for products that are clearly labelled with all the ingredients listed, medical grade carrier oils and instructions. “The product should be as pure as possible and a full-spectrum product, no matter what the strength. If in doubt, ask to see lab testing results (only valid for a one-year period), which should match what the label says.”
Located at 169 Fordyce Road in Walmer, Gqeberha, The Cannabis Co is an open-door business. Stewart and Stead invite you to pop in any time between 9am and 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am and 1pm on Wednesdays, 9am and 3.30pm on Fridays, and 9.30am and 12pm on Saturdays.
The pair also offer information sessions for company wellness days, clubs and societies.
For more information, call 072 157 0627, email info@thecannabisco.co.za or visit The Cannabis Co website.
This article was sponsored by The Cannabis Co.
Cannabis products are not for sale to people under 18 years of age. Ts & Cs apply.