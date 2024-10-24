Got a budding interest in natural healthcare? Go to The Cannabis Co

Julia Stewart and Sharn Stead, owners of The Cannabis Co, are passionate about helping people seeking a natural and complementary alternative to traditional medications. They're committed to dispelling myths and educating people about the safe use of cannabis as a complementary treatment for all types of ailments, including cancer.

The Cannabis Co specialises in supplying medical-grade cannabis products. The store is legally compliant and has been inspected by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), which means that you can be confident that its products have been lab-tested, deeming them consistent and safe for use.

The store's vast range of cannabis oils, capsules, balms and edibles are available in a variety of strengths to suit each client's individual needs, from low-dose CBD to full palliative care strength. They offer a full pet range as well.

Stewart and Stead take pride in providing personalised service and keep everything that's discussed with their clients strictly confidential.