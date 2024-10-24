Breast cancer: what are your risks and what can you do about it?
PathCare answers commonly asked questions about breast cancer, from symptoms and risk factors to how the disease is diagnosed and the importance of genetic counselling
Did you know that breast cancer accounts for about 27% of all cancers in SA? It's the most common female cancer in the world. Males can also get breast cancer, albeit rarely.
The good news is increased awareness and understanding, early diagnosis and advances in treatment have led to a decrease in advanced diagnoses and an increase in breast cancer survival rates.
As early detection can save lives, PathCare — a people-focused, technology-driven pathology practice — answers some commonly asked questions about breast cancer, from symptoms and risk factors to how the disease is diagnosed and the importance of genetic counselling.
What is breast cancer?
Breast cancer happens when the breast cells grow out of control.
What are the symptoms?
- Changes in the appearance of your breast, that is size, shape, symmetry or skin changes.
- Lump or mass in your breast or under your arm.
- Enlarged underarm lymph nodes.
- Changes in the appearance of your nipple, that is discharge, shape, retraction or direction changes.
- Puckering, dimpling or skin indentation (like orange peel).
- Pain, swelling or tenderness.
- Skin changes, rash or redness.
Having any of these symptoms does not necessarily mean that you have cancer, but a visit to your doctor to determine the cause is recommended.
What are the risk factors?
Age: Most cases occur in patients older than 50 years. It is less common in women younger than 35 years.
Hormones and childbirth: Your risk increases when you have an early age of onset of first menstruation (< 12 years), menopause after 55 years, no children or children after 30 years of age, not breastfeeding and postmenopausal hormone replacement therapy.
Lifestyle choices: Alcohol and tobacco use are linked to increased cancer risk.
Weight and physical activity: Obesity or weight gain after menopause and physical inactivity increase your risk.
Previous breast disease: A history of a previous breast cancer or an abnormal biopsy finding increases your risk.
Family history of cancer: Your risk increases if you have a family history of cancer.
How can I reduce my risk?
- Maintain a healthy weight.
- Exercise regularly.
- Follow a healthy diet.
- Eliminate tobacco use and minimise alcohol consumption.
- Talk to your doctor about hormone therapy.
- Get your breast cancer risk assessed.
- Follow recommended screening guidelines according to your risk.
- Be aware of your breasts and perform monthly breast self-examinations.
How is breast cancer diagnosed?
Breast cancer is diagnosed after assessing a combination of clinical, radiologic (imaging) and pathologic (laboratory) features:
Clinical investigation:
After your healthcare practitioner has performed a clinical assessment they may refer you for further radiologic investigations.
Radiologic investigation:
A mammogram and ultrasound are typical radiological investigations used to evaluate the breast to identify abnormalities and to better determine whether a lesion requires a biopsy or not.
Some lesions are obviously benign on a mammogram and others require a biopsy to determine whether they are benign or malignant.
Breast biopsy and laboratory investigation:
A breast biopsy may be performed by either a surgeon or radiologist.
The biopsy is sent to a laboratory for evaluation. A pathologist will look at the biopsy under a microscope and may need to perform various special tests to determine whether a breast lesion is benign or malignant.
There are various types of breast cancer. If a breast lesion is found to be malignant, additional tests will be performed to determine the specific type of breast cancer so that the surgeon and the oncologist will better be able to decide on the best treatment plan for that specific type of breast cancer.
What about hereditary breast cancer (inherited risk)?
One in every 10 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. The majority of breast cancers are sporadic and not caused by a genetic predisposition (inherited).
Of those who develop a breast cancer, about 10% are caused by an inherited change in a gene. The majority of these cases are caused by inherited changes in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, but other genes may also be involved.
The following family history from either side of the family may suggest hereditary breast cancer:
- Multiple individuals with breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate cancer, and/or melanoma in close relatives under the age of 50.
- Breast cancer diagnosed under the age of 50.
- Bilateral breast cancer.
- Male breast cancer.
- Triple negative breast cancer.
- High-risk ancestry such as Ashkenazi Jewish.
A number of different genetic testing options for hereditary breast cancer (both in-house and international send-away tests) are available through PathCare.
Risk assessment, the most appropriate testing strategy and test interpretation, depends significantly on an accurate family history. This should ideally be managed by a multidisciplinary team, including a genetic counsellor.
Comprehensive pre- and post-test genetic counselling is highly recommended. This ensures informed decision making and consent.
What does a genetic counsellor do?
- Interpretation of family and medical histories to assess the chance of disease occurrence or recurrence.
- Education about inheritance, testing, management, prevention, resources and research.
- Counselling to promote informed decision making and adaptations to the risk or diagnosis.
- Managing family risk and cascade testing/screening.
I think I need to see a genetic counsellor ‒ what now?
Though PathCare does not offer a clinical genetic counselling service, it can provide you with contact details for genetic counsellors in SA. Call the company's genetics team on 021 596 3655 or email geneticconsult@pathcare.org.
This article was sponsored by PathCare and compiled by HPCSA-registered genetic counsellors.
