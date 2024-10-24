Breast cancer: what are your risks and what can you do about it?

Did you know that breast cancer accounts for about 27% of all cancers in SA? It's the most common female cancer in the world. Males can also get breast cancer, albeit rarely.

The good news is increased awareness and understanding, early diagnosis and advances in treatment have led to a decrease in advanced diagnoses and an increase in breast cancer survival rates.

As early detection can save lives, PathCare — a people-focused, technology-driven pathology practice — answers some commonly asked questions about breast cancer, from symptoms and risk factors to how the disease is diagnosed and the importance of genetic counselling.

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer happens when the breast cells grow out of control.

What are the symptoms?

Changes in the appearance of your breast, that is size, shape, symmetry or skin changes.

Lump or mass in your breast or under your arm.

Enlarged underarm lymph nodes.

Changes in the appearance of your nipple, that is discharge, shape, retraction or direction changes.

Puckering, dimpling or skin indentation (like orange peel).

Pain, swelling or tenderness.

Skin changes, rash or redness.

Having any of these symptoms does not necessarily mean that you have cancer, but a visit to your doctor to determine the cause is recommended.

What are the risk factors?

Age: Most cases occur in patients older than 50 years. It is less common in women younger than 35 years.

Hormones and childbirth: Your risk increases when you have an early age of onset of first menstruation (< 12 years), menopause after 55 years, no children or children after 30 years of age, not breastfeeding and postmenopausal hormone replacement therapy.

Lifestyle choices: Alcohol and tobacco use are linked to increased cancer risk.

Weight and physical activity: Obesity or weight gain after menopause and physical inactivity increase your risk.

Previous breast disease: A history of a previous breast cancer or an abnormal biopsy finding increases your risk.

Family history of cancer: Your risk increases if you have a family history of cancer.





How can I reduce my risk?