Sorry about her loss, but fans want refund after Janet Jackson cancels appearance at DStv Delicious Festival

Ticket holders were disappointed at the announcement that American artist Janet Jackson had cancelled her headline performance at the DStv Delicious Festival on Saturday.

Event organisers announced the American songstress would not make it to the event after the passing of her brother, Tito Jackson.

: “Janet's brother Tito passed away this past Sunday. For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with family. Management is making plans to come back next year. Janet wishes to thank all of her South African fans for the warm and heartfelt support she's receiving at this difficult time.” said her managment.

The organisers replaced Jackson with two American artists, Jason Derulo and Busta Rhymes.

The festival is set for Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket holders were given an opportunity to swap their Saturday tickets for Sunday, when American singer Jill Scott will be the headliner. This option was available from Tuesday until Wednesday. Saturday tickets remained valid for those who wanted to keep them.