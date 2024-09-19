Lifestyle

Sponsored

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Advertisement

19 September 2024

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Shop now at the Prestons Liquor Stores online

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan Funeral Service
EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema

Most Read