Cape Recife breaks new ground with Erica Maritz at the helm
Under the leadership of its first-ever woman principal, this Gqeberha high school has become one of the top-performing institutions in the Eastern Cape
In the historically male-dominated education sector, women have continually driven change, breaking societal norms and making learning accessible to all.
This is the testament of Erica Maritz, the first woman principal of Cape Recife High School in its 65-year history.
Since stepping into the role in 2022, Maritz has made an indelible mark on the Gqeberha school, turning it into one of the top-performing institutions in the Eastern Cape.
Under her leadership, Cape Recife High School has not only excelled when it comes to its academic achievements, but also embraced an inclusive and collaborative approach to education that has become a model for other schools.
Maritz’s philosophy is simple yet profound. “I think I’m the type of person who can get along with people very easily,” she says. “I have a heart like a taxi — there’s always room for more. I love our learners and see each one as an individual who has climbed into my heart.”
Her dedication to her students and staff is evident in her hands-on approach. She personally welcomes new students on their first day and strives to make every learner feel valued and supported. “The most challenging learners are the ones that need the biggest embrace,” she explains. Her passion for education and infectious enthusiasm make a significant difference to the school’s environment.
WATCH | Erica Maritz, principal of Cape Recife High School in Gqeberha, was featured in the department of education's 'Celebrating Women in Education' feature for Women's Month.
Cape Recife High School’s success under Maritz’s leadership was recognised at the 2024 MEC Excellence Awards. The school received two top awards: Best Performing FET Special School and Best Performing GET Special School for Special Education.
These accolades were accompanied by a substantial cash prize of R250,000, which the school used to purchase a much-needed vehicle. “I’ve never held such a big cheque before,” says Maritz. “It was a huge achievement for us, and the vehicle will greatly enhance our outreach and support efforts.”
The school has also become a resource hub for the district, providing its facilities for district-wide matric interventions and winter-school camps for other special schools. “We’re quite isolated in this area, so having the vehicle and being able to share our resources is incredibly valuable.”
Maritz’s leadership is marked by a commitment to academic excellence and inclusivity. Her goal is to elevate the academic standards of the school, ensuring pupils with barriers to learning have equal opportunities for tertiary education.
“Lifting academic achievement and closing the gaps for our learners is a priority,” she says. “Being nominated for such an achievement is humbling. It’s not just about me — it’s about the teamwork and dedication of everyone at the school.”
Cape Recife High School’s journey under Maritz is a testament to the power of inclusive leadership and the impact it can have on transforming educational institutions. As she continues to lead with passion and dedication, Maritz remains a beacon of progress in the realm of education.
This article was sponsored by Cape Recife High School.