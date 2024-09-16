Cape Recife breaks new ground with Erica Maritz at the helm

In the historically male-dominated education sector, women have continually driven change, breaking societal norms and making learning accessible to all.

This is the testament of Erica Maritz, the first woman principal of Cape Recife High School in its 65-year history.

Since stepping into the role in 2022, Maritz has made an indelible mark on the Gqeberha school, turning it into one of the top-performing institutions in the Eastern Cape.

Under her leadership, Cape Recife High School has not only excelled when it comes to its academic achievements, but also embraced an inclusive and collaborative approach to education that has become a model for other schools.

Maritz’s philosophy is simple yet profound. “I think I’m the type of person who can get along with people very easily,” she says. “I have a heart like a taxi — there’s always room for more. I love our learners and see each one as an individual who has climbed into my heart.”

Her dedication to her students and staff is evident in her hands-on approach. She personally welcomes new students on their first day and strives to make every learner feel valued and supported. “The most challenging learners are the ones that need the biggest embrace,” she explains. Her passion for education and infectious enthusiasm make a significant difference to the school’s environment.