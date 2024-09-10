Impaq offers education the way you want it

Impaq believes that your child's education should be as unique as they are. Whether it's the flexibility of Impaq Homeschooling that appeals to you, or if you prefer the structured virtual classroom of the Impaq Online School, your child's learning journey should match their talents and passions.

Let's look at how Impaq can help you choose a learning experience that inspires a lifelong love of learning.

Learn at your own pace with Impaq Homeschooling

Impaq Homeschooling empowers you to take control of your child’s education. With engaging textbooks, step-by-step support and thousands of additional resources, it provides all the tools you need to create a personalised homeschooling journey for your pupil from grade R to 12.





Key benefits of Impaq Homeschooling:

