Impaq offers education the way you want it

Impaq believes that your child's education should be as unique as they are. Whether it's the flexibility of Impaq Homeschooling that appeals to you, or if you prefer the structured virtual classroom of the Impaq Online School, your child's learning journey should match their talents and passions.
Let's look at how Impaq can help you choose a learning experience that inspires a lifelong love of learning.
Learn at your own pace with Impaq Homeschooling
Impaq Homeschooling empowers you to take control of your child’s education. With engaging textbooks, step-by-step support and thousands of additional resources, it provides all the tools you need to create a personalised homeschooling journey for your pupil from grade R to 12.
Key benefits of Impaq Homeschooling:
- Flexibility: Learn at your own pace and create a schedule that suits your family. We provide suggested timetables, but you stay in control of your schedule.*
- Customisation: Choose the subjects and learning materials that align with your child’s needs and interests. For learners in grades 10 to 12, Impaq offers elective subjects that are not always offered at traditional schools including agricultural sciences, dramatic arts, engineering graphics and design, and more.
- Support: Benefit from the step-by-step guidance in Impaq's facilitator guides or ask its qualified subject specialists for additional academic support.
- Real-time progress tracking: Impaq's user-friendly online platform, the Optimi Learning Portal, helps you to easily navigate your child’s learning journey. Monitor their progress, submit their marks and generate report cards, all in one place.
*South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai) rules and regulations apply for distance education learners in the FET Phase (grades 10 to 12). Set timetables for tests and exams must be followed strictly.
How it works:
As an Impaq Homeschooling parent, you become your child’s main teacher. Impaq provides the resources and support to help you navigate the learning process. With access to recorded online lessons and additional materials, you can tailor the learning experience to your child’s unique needs.
Plus, Impaq's expert team is always available to offer further guidance. You can also enlist the services of an independent tutor for subject-specific support and additional services.
Get full-time, structured schooling at the Impaq Online School
For parents seeking a more structured classroom environment, the Impaq Online School offers a dynamic and engaging learning experience for learners in grades 4 to 12. With live online classes taught by qualified teachers, your child will receive a comprehensive education while interacting with classmates across the country.
Key benefits of the Impaq Online School:
- Live interaction: Engage in real-time learning with qualified teachers, and connect and collaborate with classmates during group activities, fun virtual clubs or online events.
- Structure: Benefit from a full-time school schedule with a set assessment plan.
- Online invigilation: Impaq's qualified teachers oversee and mark all tests, exams, practical assessment tasks and orals.
- Holistic development: Enjoy wellness programmes, fitness classes and counselling support.
- Digital literacy: Develop essential digital skills for success in the 21st century with Impaq's information and communications technology classes.
How it works:
The Impaq Online School operates much like a conventional school, except that classes take place online. It's qualified teachers present live classes daily, mark all learners’ assessments and give parents regular feedback on academic progress and performance.
Get matric with Impaq
All the lesson material and assessments for both Impaq Homeschooling and the Impaq Online School are aligned with the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS). This means that at the end of grade 12, your child will receive the same National Senior Certificate as matriculants in traditional schools.
Impaq registers all grade 10 to 12 learners with the South African examination board, SACAI.
A new way of learning
Whether you prefer the flexibility of homeschooling or the structure of online learning, Impaq is committed to providing your child with a high-quality education that fits their unique needs.
