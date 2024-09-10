Alexander Road High School cashes in on academic accolade

At the recent 2024 MEC Excellence Awards, Eastern Cape MEC for education Fundile Gade praised Alexander Road High School for its consistent dedication to educational excellence.

It was awarded a certificate of excellence and a R250,000 cash prize in recognition of its “excellent performance, steady commitment and outstanding contributions to the academic success and overall performance of the Eastern Cape province in the 2023 academic year”.

The accolade is a testament to the dedication of the Gqeberha high school’s staff and pupils to academic rigour and results. As one of only six schools in the province to receive such a prize, it was recognised for its impressive number of bachelor’s passes and A aggregates, as well as its maths and science results.

The prize money will be used in several development projects, including upgrading one of the school’s six computer labs. More than 80% of its pupils, fondly known as “Alexans”, take a computer subject. This year, the school had the highest number of pupils in Gqeberha, and the second-highest in the province, to make it through to the second round of the Programming Olympiad.

Alexander Road High School also provides opportunities for pupils who want to expand their skills beyond the government curriculum. IEB subjects such as Further Studies English and Further Studies Mathematics are available for those looking to follow their passion in these areas and better prepare themselves for the challenges of university.

With the school’s ongoing commitment to helping all pupils to achieve their best, the sky’s the limit for current and future Alexans.

