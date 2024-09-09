Why boarding is the experience of a lifetime

Rich in tradition, yet forward-thinking in all spheres of education, St Andrew's Preparatory School, St Andrew's College and the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) are a trio of leading schools in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) that share a special relationship.

Together they form a family of schools that provides a superior private education for pupils from grade 000 to matric:

St Andrew's Prep offers a coeducational learning experience for boys and girls in pre-primary (grade 000 to R) and Junior Prep (grade 1 to 3).





For Senior Prep (grade 4 to 7), it transitions to become a boy-only school. Boys move to what is known as “Top Prep”, while girls transfer to DSG Junior.





Boys continue their high school education (grade 8 to 12) at St Andrew’s College and girls at DSG Senior.

Key to this family of schools' unique offering is full boarding across all three institutions, with a weekly boarding option at St Andrew's Prep and DSG Junior.

Boarding is ideal for those who are passionately curious, actively engaged, independent and dream of a holistic education full of endless opportunities.

Here's why boarding at St Andrew's and DSG is an experience of a lifetime:

Diversity: P upils are fully immersed in a diverse community, forming bonds that transcend cultural, language, geographical and social differences.





P Friends become family: Pupils become family and form connections that, for the most part, last a lifetime, creating a rich and vast network that provides immense support on a global level, both professionally and personally.





An environment conducive to learning: B oarding pushes pupils out of their comfort zone, teaching them invaluable soft skills beyond the confines of the classroom.





B Excellent around-the-clock pastoral care: A dedicated team of passionate staff is assigned to each pupil to guide them through their educational journey.





A A world of possibilities: Boarders benefit greatly from having an abundance of resources at their fingertips. They are surrounded by state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional teachers and coaches, all of which are accessible seven days a week.





Time management: B oarding eliminates conflicting schedules and endless commutes. Instead, each hour is used effectively to fit in a full day of stimulating activities including socialising and homework.





B The magic of Makhanda: One might argue that there is little to do in Makhanda compared to bustling cities. However, that's the very thing that makes it work: it's people-focused and authentic community encourages pupils to be comfortable in their skin. The schools' mountainside setting and proximity to the coast also allows for boarders to enjoy action-packed weekends filled with outdoor activities.

To give your children the opportunity to board at St Andrew's Preparatory School, St Andrew's College and DSG is a wonderful gift. They'll receive a world-class education in a place that values authenticity, celebrates diversity and allows children to grow up organically in a safe and secure environment.

To find out more or to book a school tour, email Lindsay Vroom at l.vroom@dsgschool.com (DSG) or Heidi Fowlds at l.fowlds@sacschool.com (St Andrew’s College and Prep).

This article was sponsored by St Andrew’s College and DSG.