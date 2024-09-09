Lifestyle

Why boarding is the experience of a lifetime

Gift your child the opportunity to form lifelong bonds while receiving a world-class education at St Andrew’s Preparatory School, St Andrew’s College or the Diocesan School for Girls

09 September 2024
Friends become family while boarding at St Andrew's Preparatory School, St Andrew's College and the Diocesan School for Girls.
Image: Toni Butterworth

Rich in tradition, yet forward-thinking in all spheres of education, St Andrew's Preparatory School, St Andrew's College and the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) are a trio of leading schools in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) that share a special relationship.

Together they form a family of schools that provides a superior private education for pupils from grade 000 to matric:

  • St Andrew's Prep offers a coeducational learning experience for boys and girls in pre-primary (grade 000 to R) and Junior Prep (grade 1 to 3).

  • For Senior Prep (grade 4 to 7), it transitions to become a boy-only school. Boys move to what is known as “Top Prep”, while girls transfer to DSG Junior.

  • Boys continue their high school education (grade 8 to 12) at St Andrew’s College and girls at DSG Senior.

Key to this family of schools' unique offering is full boarding across all three institutions, with a weekly boarding option at St Andrew's Prep and DSG Junior. 

Boarding is ideal for those who are passionately curious, actively engaged, independent and dream of a holistic education full of endless opportunities.

Here's why boarding at St Andrew's and DSG is an experience of a lifetime:

  • Diversity: Pupils are fully immersed in a diverse community, forming bonds that transcend cultural, language, geographical and social differences.

  • Friends become family: Pupils become family and form connections that, for the most part, last a lifetime, creating a rich and vast network that provides immense support on a global level, both professionally and personally.

  • An environment conducive to learning: Boarding pushes pupils out of their comfort zone, teaching them invaluable soft skills beyond the confines of the classroom. 

  • Excellent around-the-clock pastoral care: A dedicated team of passionate staff is assigned to each pupil to guide them through their educational journey.

  • A world of possibilities: Boarders benefit greatly from having an abundance of resources at their fingertips. They are surrounded by state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional teachers and coaches, all of which are accessible seven days a week.

  • Time management: Boarding eliminates conflicting schedules and endless commutes. Instead, each hour is used effectively to fit in a full day of stimulating activities including socialising and homework.

  • The magic of Makhanda: One might argue that there is little to do in Makhanda compared to bustling cities. However, that's the very thing that makes it work: it's people-focused and authentic community encourages pupils to be comfortable in their skin. The schools' mountainside setting and proximity to the coast also allows for boarders to enjoy action-packed weekends filled with outdoor activities.

To give your children the opportunity to board at St Andrew's Preparatory School, St Andrew's College and DSG is a wonderful gift. They'll receive a world-class education in a place that values authenticity, celebrates diversity and allows children to grow up organically in a safe and secure environment.

To find out more or to book a school tour, email Lindsay Vroom at l.vroom@dsgschool.com (DSG) or Heidi Fowlds at l.fowlds@sacschool.com (St Andrew’s College and Prep).

This article was sponsored by St Andrew’s College and DSG.

