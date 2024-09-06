Curro Westbrook celebrates 10 years of educational excellence

Nestled in the heart of Gqeberha's Westbrook Country Estate, Curro Westbrook is celebrating it's 10th anniversary this year.

Established in 2014, this independent school set out with a vision to provide a holistic education that not only nurtures academic excellence but also fosters creative thinking, positive discipline, child friendliness and a Christian ethos.

Over the past decade, it's stayed true to this vision, continually striving to create an environment where every learner can thrive and reach their full potential.

The school's journey has been marked by numerous achievements and milestones. From academic accolades (100% matric IEB pass rate) to sporting triumphs, from cultural successes to community initiatives, Curro Westbrook has consistently excelled in every aspect of education.

These achievements are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the school's team of experienced educators, led by executive head Frans van der Walt, the enthusiasm of its pupils and the support of its parents.