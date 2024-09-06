Curro Westbrook celebrates 10 years of educational excellence
This progressive independent school continually strives to create an environment where every pupil can thrive and reach their full potential
Nestled in the heart of Gqeberha's Westbrook Country Estate, Curro Westbrook is celebrating it's 10th anniversary this year.
Established in 2014, this independent school set out with a vision to provide a holistic education that not only nurtures academic excellence but also fosters creative thinking, positive discipline, child friendliness and a Christian ethos.
Over the past decade, it's stayed true to this vision, continually striving to create an environment where every learner can thrive and reach their full potential.
The school's journey has been marked by numerous achievements and milestones. From academic accolades (100% matric IEB pass rate) to sporting triumphs, from cultural successes to community initiatives, Curro Westbrook has consistently excelled in every aspect of education.
These achievements are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the school's team of experienced educators, led by executive head Frans van der Walt, the enthusiasm of its pupils and the support of its parents.
Today Curro Westbrook incorporates a preschool, primary school and high school, accommodating learners from three months to grade 12. It's a popular choice for its progressive 21st-century learning and teaching methods; it provides a stimulating educational experience based on a structured, well-planned and balanced curriculum, which includes robotics.
As the school celebrates its milestone 10th anniversary, it also looks to the future with optimism and excitement. With each passing year, Curro Westbrook will continue to evolve and innovate, staying at the forefront of educational trends and technologies. It remains committed to providing a world-class education that prepares its pupils for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.
Applications for 2025 are open. For more information, contact Melissa Viljoen at melissa.v01@curro.co.za or 041 396 6300.
This article was sponsored by Curro Westbrook.