Why consider The Hill College’s post-matric UFA programme

The Hill College — rated the number one private high school in Gqeberha — recognises the need for some to bridge the gap between grade 12 and “life after school”, but most importantly being in the position to make long-term career choices.

That's why the college has drawn on its more than 60 years of experience to develop a highly successful University Focused Academics (UFA) programme for post-matrics.

“I have far too often encountered learners who match their study choices to their results, instead of matching their results to their study choices. This results in these young students entering into tertiary studies for the sake of study and squandering valuable years of their lives,” says Rodney Pettitt, principal of The Hill College.

“I strongly believe learners should rather correct their results and subject choice if necessary, and make a more educated career choice, than be in the wrong career for the rest of their lives.”

Results matter

Due to increased competition for limited spaces, entrance requirements for universities are getting higher, not lower:

Top universities typically require an average of 75% plus * , excluding life orientation (LO), for automatic acceptance into their on-site residences.

BCom degrees generally require an average of 65% plus * , excluding LO, with maths as compulsory subject at most institutions.

BA degrees typically require an average of 61% plus * , excluding LO.

Diploma studies generally require an average of 55% plus*, excluding LO.

As places at university become more sought after, an extra year of school study is often invaluable. The average pupil improves 8% to 14% at The Hill College — this could be the difference between acceptance or rejection into a chosen field of study or a university residence.

In the UFA programme students generally work much harder than they did in their initial school years, as they understand the importance of achieving the required results. And not only do they achieve better results at school level, but also tend to cope better at tertiary level due to the ethos of learning and accountability they have experienced at the college.

The Hill College's UFA programme is not only of academic benefit, but also allows the student to mature socially and to gain confidence to meet future challenges. This post-matric year also allows time to plan for tertiary studies or to select a career from a more informed position with more options available due to improved results.

“In my opinion, enrolment at The Hill College for any child is a gift of opportunity and truly a worthwhile investment,” says Pettitt, which is why he entrusted both of his daughter's matriculation to the institution.

As a specialist education provider, The Hill College offers schooling for learners in Grade 10, 11 and 12, in addition to its post-matric UFA programme. For more information, visit hillcollege.co.za.

This article was sponsored by The Hill College.