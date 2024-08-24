WEATHER GURU | All things windy in Nelson Mandela Bay

In Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds, for the second week in a row we have experienced some of the worst wind that we have had for ages, judging by the number of uprooted trees and sections of wall that were blown over.
After the previous event, I was asked a lot of questions about the wind, the main question being what causes wind?
In simplest terms, wind is caused by the uneven heating of the Earth by the Sun and the Earth’s own rotation.
This gives rise to high and low pressure systems. Air then moves from an area of high to an area of low pressure, in its constant quest to reach equilibrium.
What then causes strong wind? It can mainly be attributed to the gradient between high and low pressure systems.
Imagine it as the steepness of a hill. The steeper the hill the faster a non-motorised vehicle will travel.
In meteorological terms the closer the isobars, the stronger the wind.
Then why do we get more wind at the coast than over the interior?
Again, imagine a non-motorised vehicle travelling down a smooth road or a road with rumble strips.
The vehicle travels faster on the smooth road. Now imagine air moving over the sea (a smooth surface) and land with mountains (a rough surface).
Besides the land and sea has different heating and cooling rates.
There are exceptions where topography, certain pressure systems and natural convective activity (thunderstorm/tornado) have an influence.
These are singular cases and not general wind regimes. The record wind gust of 186km/h held by Beaufort West since 1984 still stands.
How bad was the wind in our metro?
Last week, it reached 59km/h gusting 87km/h and this week 68km/h gusting 93km/h.
The record incidentally is 87km/h gusting 139km/h recorded respectively in 2002 and 1991.
Many claimed that the wind was hurricane strength, which it definitely was not.
Especially for this reason, a scale was invented by Sir Francis Beaufort which was made the standard for a ship’s log entries in the Royal Navy during the late 1830s and was accepted as applicable at the First International Meteorological Conference in 1853.
Initially there were 13 categories in the scale (0-12), but this was extended in 1946 to 17 to accommodate tropical cyclones.
Each category (Force) ascribes the effects that would be observed at that category, in words.
Actual speeds were later added to supplement the scale.
The maximum wind speed on the Beaufort Scale for last week, was Force 7 (whole trees move, walking affected), and this week Force 8 (twigs break off trees, walking difficult).
It came close to the dreaded Force 9 (slight structural damage occurs, branches break).
It might be argued that many trees were blown over and some sections of walls collapsed.
The trees that get blown over are usually exotics that are sickly (like pine trees) and the walls are more to do with other contributing factors.
In other words, the wind was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
This week in history: 1979: Often forgotten floods that affected East London and the Bay, a warning of what was to come in 1981.
Dam Levels: Down from 77.09% to 76.82%
Weather Safety Tips: As we have seen with the recent wind, planting indigenous trees is important for more than one reason.
Planting a tree next to a wall (within 1.5m) is a recipe for disaster as those roots grow.
