Enjoy the future you deserve: Seven reasons to invest in a retirement annuity

Investing in a retirement annuity (RA) provides the flexibility for you to choose your investment partners and tailor your investment options with guidance from your financial planner. You control when and how much to invest, along with your preferred underlying unit trust choices.

While workplace retirement benefits often involve minimum contributions, topping them up with an RA is advisable, enhancing your retirement savings for a more substantial income in your later years.

Here are seven reasons why investing in RA with a trusted financial services provider, such as Glacier by Sanlam, makes sound financial sense:

1. Kick-starting your retirement savings

An RA is suitable for full-time employees, contract workers or the self-employed, serving as a stand-alone solution or part of a broader retirement savings plan.

2. Tax benefits

A portion of the contributions is tax deductible, up to 27.5% of taxable income or remuneration (to a limit of R350,000 per year). No tax on interest or dividends, and no capital gains tax apply. Click here for more information.

3. Versatile retirement savings

RAs offer diverse investment options including funds, risk-profiled solutions and share portfolios, customisable to your needs and risk profile.

4. Affordability

Even a modest monthly investment can significantly impact your retirement savings. Use a retirement calculator to determine your ideal monthly contribution.

5. Creditor protection

In case of insolvency, your RA is shielded from creditors, ensuring your savings remain intact for their intended purpose, namely retirement.

6. Locked-in investment until age 55

Committing to an RA until retirement age ensures long-term growth. Restricting access to the investment until at least age 55 prevents impulsive withdrawals. Click here to learn more.

7. Tailored to your risk profile

RA investment options are aligned with your risk profile, assessed by a financial planner considering your changing needs, lifestyle and risk appetite over time.

The table below exemplifies retirement outcomes for investors contributing R500 a month to a RA.*