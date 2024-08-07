Enjoy the future you deserve: Seven reasons to invest in a retirement annuity
Whether it’s a stand-alone solution or part of a broader retirement savings plan, a retirement annuity can help ensure you have a substantial income in your later years, says Glacier by Sanlam
Investing in a retirement annuity (RA) provides the flexibility for you to choose your investment partners and tailor your investment options with guidance from your financial planner. You control when and how much to invest, along with your preferred underlying unit trust choices.
While workplace retirement benefits often involve minimum contributions, topping them up with an RA is advisable, enhancing your retirement savings for a more substantial income in your later years.
Here are seven reasons why investing in RA with a trusted financial services provider, such as Glacier by Sanlam, makes sound financial sense:
1. Kick-starting your retirement savings
An RA is suitable for full-time employees, contract workers or the self-employed, serving as a stand-alone solution or part of a broader retirement savings plan.
2. Tax benefits
A portion of the contributions is tax deductible, up to 27.5% of taxable income or remuneration (to a limit of R350,000 per year). No tax on interest or dividends, and no capital gains tax apply. Click here for more information.
3. Versatile retirement savings
RAs offer diverse investment options including funds, risk-profiled solutions and share portfolios, customisable to your needs and risk profile.
4. Affordability
Even a modest monthly investment can significantly impact your retirement savings. Use a retirement calculator to determine your ideal monthly contribution.
5. Creditor protection
In case of insolvency, your RA is shielded from creditors, ensuring your savings remain intact for their intended purpose, namely retirement.
6. Locked-in investment until age 55
Committing to an RA until retirement age ensures long-term growth. Restricting access to the investment until at least age 55 prevents impulsive withdrawals. Click here to learn more.
7. Tailored to your risk profile
RA investment options are aligned with your risk profile, assessed by a financial planner considering your changing needs, lifestyle and risk appetite over time.
The table below exemplifies retirement outcomes for investors contributing R500 a month to a RA.*
|Thabo
|Cathy
|John
|Age when investment in the RA commenced
|25
|35
|45
|Years until retirement
|35
|25
|15
|Retirement age (in years)
|60
|60
|60
|Risk profile
|Moderate aggressive
|Moderate
|Cautious
|Return assumption
|10%
|9%
|8%
|Investment amount into an RA
|R500 per month
|R500 per month
|R500 per month
|Value at retirement age
|R 1,898,319.03
|R 560,560.97
|R 173,019.11
Glacier by Sanlam offers a range of retirement savings plans to help you secure your financial future. Click here for more information.
This article was sponsored by Glacier by Sanlam.
*The example above is for illustrative purposes only. Glacier Financial Solutions (Pty) Ltd, a member of the Sanlam Group, is a licensed financial services provider. Sanlam Life is a Licensed Life Insurer, Financial Services and Registered Credit Provider (NCRCP43).