St Andrew’s Preparatory School: where learning and fun are one
This leading Eastern Cape school offers a well-rounded and rewarding education that’s guided by strong family values and grounded in positive traditions
Since 1885, St Andrew’s Preparatory School has prided itself on fostering an ethos of caring, fairness, honesty and loyalty.
Based in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), it prizes freedom of expression, while respecting the rights, beliefs, customs and feelings of others. Compassion is a cornerstone of the school's values, and emotional or physical bullying is not tolerated.
Choosing St Andrew’s Prep means embracing its Anglican faith (preppies attend chapel weekly), positive traditions and timeless virtues. It aims to be to be a place filled with fun and laughter, balancing discipline with love and high regard for the individual.
In doing so, it creates a nurturing environment with strong family values, which encourages children to enjoy their childhood while receiving an excellent education.
St Andrew's pre-primary (grade 000 to R) and Junior Prep (grade 1 to 3) schools offer a co-educational learning experience for boys and girls.
For Senior Prep (grade 4 to 7), it transitions to become a boy-only school. Boys move to what is known as “Top Prep”, while girls transfer to the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG).
As a feeder school for St Andrew’s College and DSG Senior, St Andrew’s Prep boasts a significant number of alumni who have become leaders, sports stars and academic scholars.
A well-rounded and rewarding education
St Andrew’s Prep offers a rigorous academic curriculum that builds confidence in pupils through a focus on maths, science and language. The curriculum is designed to meet each child's specific needs, making their academic journey significant and rewarding.
The school features a fully equipped IT lab and the Lorraine Mullins Centre for Creative Learning, promoting creativity and critical thinking through design, art, pottery and project-based learning.
Preppies learn multiple languages including Xhosa, Afrikaans and French, with music and art as integral parts of the curriculum. The school maintains close partnerships with Rhodes University and the David Wynne Music School, enabling pupils to learn any instrument they choose. Drama is also essential, enhancing self-confidence, acting and public speaking skills, with annual productions showcasing the learners' talents.
Sport is central to life at St Andrew's Prep, fostering spatial awareness, co-ordination, physical agility and important life skills such as winning with grace and losing with dignity. The school shares campuses with St Andrew’s College and the DSG, providing access to world-class facilities and coaches.
Recognising the importance of experiences beyond academics, the school leverages its location near the Karoo, Hogsback, Katberg, outstanding game reserves and the Eastern Cape’s coastal forests to enrich learners' education. The outdoor education programme helps pupils develop independence, overcome fears and build lifelong friendships.
The Prep is committed to teaching learners students to see the world with compassion and dedication. Community engagement projects include supporting Hospice, the SPCA and local old age homes.
Boarders enjoy a strong sense of belonging
St Andrew's Prep strives to be a lively, happy place for boys and girls living away from home. Boarding pupils come from across SA and other countries including Botswana, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mauritius.
The junior primary boarding house caters for up to 20 boys and girls in Grades 1, 2 and 3, while each of the senior primary boarding houses accommodates 25 boys. There's a one to five adult-to-child ratio with house parents, teacher interns and house tutors living in each house.
Boarders enjoy a busy and active schedule throughout the term; small tutor groups meet each weekday morning, giving staff the opportunity to check in with each child.
As the school is nestled in the beautiful Eastern Cape, St Andrew's Prep boarders can enjoy action-packed weekends filled with sports and outdoor activities including visits to Kenton-on-Sea, Port Alfred and nearby hiking and biking trails.
Travel for all pupils is co-ordinated through the school's travel office, ensuring that children travelling to the same area do so together. The travel office staff and house parents handle passports and other important documents.
Apply now
Applications for the 2025 school year are open for St Andrew's Pre-Primary (grade 000 to R; boys and girls), Junior Prep (grade 1 to 3; boys and girls) and Senior Prep (grade 4 to 7; boys only).
For more information or to apply, visit the St Andrew’s Preparatory School website or email Angelique Claasen at a.claasen@saprepschool.com.
This article was sponsored by St Andrew’s Preparatory School.