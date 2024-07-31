St Andrew’s Preparatory School: where learning and fun are one

Since 1885, St Andrew’s Preparatory School has prided itself on fostering an ethos of caring, fairness, honesty and loyalty.

Based in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), it prizes freedom of expression, while respecting the rights, beliefs, customs and feelings of others. Compassion is a cornerstone of the school's values, and emotional or physical bullying is not tolerated.

Choosing St Andrew’s Prep means embracing its Anglican faith (preppies attend chapel weekly), positive traditions and timeless virtues. It aims to be to be a place filled with fun and laughter, balancing discipline with love and high regard for the individual.

In doing so, it creates a nurturing environment with strong family values, which encourages children to enjoy their childhood while receiving an excellent education.