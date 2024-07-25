Located in the serene suburb of Miramar, Gqeberha, St Dominic’s Priory School invites parents to embark on an educational journey with their children starting from Grade Pre-R or 00. As children reach the age of 5, they are welcomed into the Priory family, a community-oriented institution renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.
St Dominic’s Priory School prides itself on being a Catholic, Independent, Co-educational day school catering to students from Grade Pre-R through Grade 12. The school boasts a nurturing environment with dedicated teachers and assistants, ensuring small class sizes that facilitate personalized attention and growth.
For families considering enrollment, St Dominic’s Priory School is currently accepting applications for the 2025 academic year. Prospective parents are encouraged to apply early to secure a place for their child. Those who enroll before August 31, 2024, for Pre-R classes will benefit from a 50% discount on Aftercare services for the 2025 school year.
To apply or learn more about St Dominic’s Priory School, contact the admissions office at apply@priory.co.za.
