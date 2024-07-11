Opportunity: Principal Vacancy at St. Christopher’s Private Schools

St. Christopher’s Private Schools, a beacon of educational excellence in the Eastern Cape for 38 years, seeks a visionary Principal for its King William’s Town campus.
Established in 1986, St. Christopher’s Private Schools has consistently set high standards in education within the province.
The King William’s Town campus, the cornerstone of this legacy, has grown to become one of the top-performing schools in the region, known for its academic prowess and nurturing environment.
The ideal candidate for the principal position will possess a strong educational background, exemplary leadership skills, and a deep commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment.
They will lead a dedicated team in furthering the school’s mission to empower students academically, culturally, and athletically.
St. Christopher’s Private Schools prides itself on offering a rich tapestry of extracurricular activities, including sports like rugby, soccer, and netball, as well as cultural pursuits such as debate, music, and various artistic endeavours.
This vibrant atmosphere encourages students to explore their passions and develop into well-rounded individuals.
Applications
To apply for the principal vacancy, email CV, copy of qualifications, SACE, ID, as well as contact details of two referees to accounts@stchris.co.za. Applicants not contacted by 31 August 2024 were unsuccessful.
CLOSING DATE: 15 AUGUST 2024
STARTING DATE: 4TH TERM ONWARDS
