Comedic sensation Siya Seya set to have NMB Stadium in stiches

Get ready for an evening of side-splitting laughter: Siya Seya is bringing his one-man comedy special to the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in his hometown of Gqeberha.

With a stellar career spanning more than 13 years, Seya has established himself as a prominent figure on the SA comedy scene. As a two-time recipient of the prestigious Savanna Comics’ Choice Award, his comedic prowess and dedication to his craft have earned him widespread acclaim.

Don’t miss the chance to see one of the country’s funniest comics perform live on June 29 at 7.30pm: book your tickets (R200 per person) via Webtickets now.

This article was sponsored by NMB Stadium.