Young women urged to join battle against breast cancer and learn ways to prevent it
Image: 123RF/4pmproduction
Breast cancer is becoming increasingly common among women under the age of 40, the Sister's Keeper Foundation says, urging young people to take steps to protect themselves.
Citing data from the 2020 Global Cancer Observatory, the foundation said 186,598 breast cancer cases were recorded in Africa that year and it is expected to more than double in many African countries by 2050, indicating its incidence and mortality are rising disproportionately across the continent.
The founder of the organisation, Makosi Musambasi, a former nurse in the UK and a certified life coach, podcaster and journalist who is a cancer survivor, has been working on raising awareness and educating women on the continent about the disease and ways to prevent it.
"Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women of all races, with a lifetime risk of one in 27 in South Africa, according to the National Cancer Registry. That's why Sister's Keeper Foundation advocates for early detection and prevention as key components in improving survival rates and overall health outcomes," she said.
According to recent studies, breast cancer cases among young people have been on the rise, highlighting the importance of proactive measures in testing and prevention.
"We believe knowledge is power when it comes to breast cancer prevention. By encouraging young people to prioritise regular screenings, self-examinations, and healthy lifestyle choices, we can make a significant impact in reducing the burden of breast cancer in our communities.
"Through regular mammograms, clinical breast exams and self-breast examinations the disease can be detected early, and through medical interventions lives can be saved."
In addition to testing, the foundation emphasises the importance of prevention through lifestyle modifications such as maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding tobacco use.
"These simple yet effective measures can significantly reduce the risk of developing breast cancer and promote overall well-being."
As part of efforts to raise awareness, the Sister's Keeper Foundation will host outreach programmes, including a breast cancer awareness golf tournament in Johannesburg later this month.
Musambasi said as a way of celebrating the 48th anniversary of the June 16 youth uprising, South Africans and young people on the continent should try to apply the determination and unrelenting effort young people in the 1970s showed in their fight against the repressive regime of apartheid when they battle breast cancer.
