Book now for a spectacular Winter Symphony on Youth Day

The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra (ECPO) is set to captivate audiences with its fourth concert of 2024. It is scheduled to grace the stage of the Feather Market Centre in Gqeberha on Youth Day (June 16).

Titled Winter Symphony, this musical spectacle not only serves as a platform to showcase the prodigious talent of SA's youth, but also aims to enchant the Gqeberha community with cherished compositions by legendary composers Edvard Grieg and Antonín Leopold Dvořák.

Steering this harmonious journey is SA conductor Chad Hendricks, acclaimed winner of the 2016 SA National Conducting competition.

The concert commences with the iconic Slavonic Dances by Dvořák, a collection renowned for its lively rhythms and character. Originally crafted for piano four hands, these dances, orchestrated upon the request of Dvořák's publisher, pay homage to the cultural heritage of Slavic traditions, drawing parallels to the renowned Hungarian Dances by Johannes Brahms.