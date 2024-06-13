Book now for a spectacular Winter Symphony on Youth Day
Showcasing the prodigious talent of SA's youth, this classical concert by the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra will enchant audiences of all ages
The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra (ECPO) is set to captivate audiences with its fourth concert of 2024. It is scheduled to grace the stage of the Feather Market Centre in Gqeberha on Youth Day (June 16).
Titled Winter Symphony, this musical spectacle not only serves as a platform to showcase the prodigious talent of SA's youth, but also aims to enchant the Gqeberha community with cherished compositions by legendary composers Edvard Grieg and Antonín Leopold Dvořák.
Steering this harmonious journey is SA conductor Chad Hendricks, acclaimed winner of the 2016 SA National Conducting competition.
The concert commences with the iconic Slavonic Dances by Dvořák, a collection renowned for its lively rhythms and character. Originally crafted for piano four hands, these dances, orchestrated upon the request of Dvořák's publisher, pay homage to the cultural heritage of Slavic traditions, drawing parallels to the renowned Hungarian Dances by Johannes Brahms.
Adding to the allure of the event, Isaac van der Merwe, esteemed young SA pianist and recipient of the 2022 Hennie Joubert National Piano Competition accolade, takes centre stage to perform Grieg’s enchanting Piano Concerto in A minor.
Penned in 1868, this concerto stands as Grieg's sole venture into the concerto genre, reflecting influences from Robert Schumann and resonating with the melodic essence of Norwegian folk music, a nod to Grieg's homeland.
Bringing the Winter Symphony to a grand finale is Dvořák’s Symphony No 8, lauded for its cheerful and lyrical qualities. Drawing inspiration from the Bohemian folk melodies that so deeply influenced Dvořák, this symphony exudes a pastoral euphoria, celebrating the sheer joy of existence amid the wonders of the natural world, punctuated by occasional bursts of dramatic fervour.
With a line-up brimming with musical virtuosity and cultural richness, the ECPO’s Winter Symphony promises to enchant audiences of all ages.
Don't miss out: Book your tickets, R120 per person, online now via Quicket.
Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the concert. The event starts at 2.30pm.
This article was sponsored by the ECPO.